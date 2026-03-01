Target to delete 1 crore voters fixed by BJP before SIR: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the “target of deleting over one crore voters” in West Bengal had been decided even before the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise commenced, accusing the BJP of using the Election Commission (EC) to influence the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference a day after the publication of the first phase of post-SIR final electoral rolls, the TMC national general secretary claimed that BJP leaders had publicly spoken about removing “1.2 crore names” from the voter list.

“The target of deleting over one crore voters in West Bengal was decided even before SIR commenced. BJP leaders have repeatedly said 1.2 crore names will be removed. If you add the deletions and those put under adjudication, the number corresponds closely to the figure of 1.2 crore,” Banerjee said.

He referred to earlier remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Union minister Shantanu Thakur regarding large-scale deletions from the rolls.

“Even before the commencement of SIR, these leaders had said that 1 crore to 1.25 crore voters will be deleted. They had fixed a target. The Election Commission is acting accordingly,” he alleged.

Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in “politics of vendetta” and claimed that names of voters who do not support the saffron party were being selectively removed.

“The BJP cannot win elections through free and fair polls. So it is trying to influence the poll outcome by deleting genuine voters using the EC,” he said.

He, however, asserted that the exercise would not benefit the BJP electorally.

“Whether you conduct SIR or file FIRs, in 2026 you will come down to below 50 seats. I had said this a year ago, and I am repeating it today,” he said.