West Bengal: Leave of all judicial officers cancelled till March 9 to expedite electoral roll revision

The chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, on Saturday ordered the cancellation of leave for all judicial officers across West Bengal until March 9. This move is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions for completing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state on schedule.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, chief justice Paul held a high-level meeting with key officials from the central and state governments, including the chief electoral officer of West Bengal, the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, advocate general, additional solicitor general representing the Centre, and the high court’s registrar general.

A notification from the registrar general stated that all leaves granted earlier, except under medical emergency, stand cancelled till March 9. Judicial officers who were already on leave were required to return to their duties by February 23.

The order includes judicial officers posted in special/CBI courts, commercial courts, special courts for criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, POCSO courts, city civil and sessions courts in Kolkata and fast-track courts. Leaves during this period are only allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

The Supreme Court had on 20 February issued unusual directions to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission amid tensions with the West Bengal government over the SIR process.

The apex court asked chief justice Paul to make available judicial officers and identify former judges to support the revision exercise, expressing concern that the state government was not providing enough grade ‘A’ officers for the task.

The final electoral roll is to be published on 28 February, while the schedule for the 294-member West Bengal assembly election is expected to be announced in March.

