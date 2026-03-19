BJP trying to capture Bengal, not win it: Mamata on ECI transfer orders

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday escalated her confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI), writing to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that recent large-scale transfers of officials undermine administrative neutrality ahead of the Assembly elections.

In her letter, Banerjee described the reshuffle of senior officers as “arbitrary and unprecedented”, saying it had been carried out without consultation, stated reasons, or any allegation of misconduct.

“The large-scale transfer of senior officials… seriously disrupts administration and raises questions about institutional neutrality,” she said.

Her intervention follows a series of decisions by the ECI ordering the transfer or removal of top officials in West Bengal, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director-general of police and the Kolkata Police commissioner. A subsequent round of changes saw two secretaries moved out as observers and 18 officers — 13 IAS and five IPS — assigned to key poll-related roles outside the state.

Banerjee has consistently argued that the scale and timing of these moves are unusual. In a separate post on X earlier in the day, she claimed more than 50 senior officials had been removed even before formal notification of the elections, calling it “political interference of the highest order”.

She also reiterated her political charge against the BJP, alleging that the party was seeking to rely on institutions rather than electoral support. “Having failed to win the trust of Bengal’s people, the BJP is now attempting to capture the state through coercion, intimidation, manipulation and the misuse of institutions,” she said.