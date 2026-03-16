Mamata slams ECI’s midnight reshuffle as ‘anti-Bengali, anti-women’; Oppn divided

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its late-night reshuffle of top state officials on Sunday, calling the move “anti-Bengali” and “anti-women” and alleging it was carried out under pressure from the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in the state .

The controversy erupted hours after the poll panel, shortly after announcing the election schedule on 15 March, replaced the state’s chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty — the first woman to hold the post in West Bengal — with 1993-batch IAS officer Dushyant Nariala. The reshuffle also included changes to the posts of home secretary and director general of police.

Speaking after a rally in Kolkata over the LPG crisis, Banerjee questioned both the timing and the manner of the transfers. “Have you ever heard that a transfer can be made behind the scenes? A Bengali woman, our chief secretary. They are anti-Bengali and anti-women — that has been proved again,” she said. “They asked her to leave in the dead of night.”