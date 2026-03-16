Mamata slams ECI’s midnight reshuffle as ‘anti-Bengali, anti-women’; Oppn divided
CM alleges BJP pressure behind transfer of Bengal’s first woman chief secretary; Congress says move unlikely to change ground reality
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its late-night reshuffle of top state officials on Sunday, calling the move “anti-Bengali” and “anti-women” and alleging it was carried out under pressure from the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in the state .
The controversy erupted hours after the poll panel, shortly after announcing the election schedule on 15 March, replaced the state’s chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty — the first woman to hold the post in West Bengal — with 1993-batch IAS officer Dushyant Nariala. The reshuffle also included changes to the posts of home secretary and director general of police.
Speaking after a rally in Kolkata over the LPG crisis, Banerjee questioned both the timing and the manner of the transfers. “Have you ever heard that a transfer can be made behind the scenes? A Bengali woman, our chief secretary. They are anti-Bengali and anti-women — that has been proved again,” she said. “They asked her to leave in the dead of night.”
Banerjee alleged that the ECI had acted after listening only to the BJP and insisted the reshuffle would have little long-term impact. “You have only listened to the BJP and changed our people. But I am telling you this transfer is just for one-and-a-half months,” she said, referring to the election period.
She also criticised the process followed by the poll body, claiming it broke with earlier conventions. “Earlier, we used to send three names and they would select one from there. Just to satisfy the BJP they are doing everything,” she said.
Linking the administrative changes to concerns about law and order during the election period, Banerjee alleged the reshuffle was aimed at weakening action against BJP supporters. “They have changed the police chiefs, including Supratim (Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar), only to create violence and make sure their men are not arrested,” she said.
The chief minister also referred to a video she claimed showed BJP supporters threatening attacks. “I saw a video where BJP goons are saying that after (state minister) Shashi Panja’s house, they will attack my house. If you have the guts, do that,” she said.
Banerjee also raised concerns over voter lists, amid reports that nearly 60 lakh names are 'under adjudication'. “I am asking those whose names have been deleted to contact BLA (booth-level agent) 1 and BLA 2 and appeal to the appellate authority ordered by the Supreme Court. We will provide free assistance and legal help,” she said.
In a swipe at the BJP’s 14 March rally in the state featuring prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged the party had spent heavily to mobilise crowds. “The BJP has spent Rs 1,000 on every person to bring them to the meeting. They could have given this money as gas subsidy to the people,” Banerjee said, urging voters to “unite and boycott the BJP”.
Trinamool Congress leaders echoed the chief minister’s criticism. Party MP Derek O’Brien wrote on X that “in the dead of night, the chief secretary, the principal secretary and the home secretary have been removed by the EC”.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the reshuffle as “hurried transfers” carried out by the ECI acting as the BJP’s “own wing”. “Replace whoever you want to, you will not be able to replace Mamata Banerjee. She is the tigress of India,” he said.
Opposition reactions, however, were sharply divided. BJP leader and the Assembly's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the move, saying the chief minister had sidelined capable officers and that the ECI had restored them to ensure “clean and violence-free elections”.
Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, however, said the transfers were unlikely to significantly alter the state’s political dynamics. “From our past experience, these transfers do not change much,” he said. “A system is running in a process in Bengal which will not change with these transfers. The ECI feels it has settled a grievance and the state government feels it has been targeted, but this will not change the system. We still have doubts about free and fair elections.”
CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said the administrative changes could help improve the neutrality of the election process, but added that the Left would challenge alleged voter deletions in the Supreme Court.
The ECI has defended the reshuffle as a routine measure to ensure administrative neutrality during elections, appointing experienced officers including Nariala, who earlier served as additional chief secretary for North Bengal development.
With polling scheduled for 23 and 29 April, and counting on 4 May, Banerjee’s attack signals that the administrative reshuffle could become a fresh flashpoint in the increasingly heated political battle ahead of the elections.
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