EC removes chief secretary, home secretary in poll-bound Bengal

Barely hours after announcing the schedule for the 2026 West Bengal assembly election, the Election Commission of India (EC) ordered a significant administrative reshuffle in West Bengal, removing two of the state’s top bureaucrats, including chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty, from their posts.

The move came amid heightened political tensions in the state, where the administration led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee has recently been at odds with the poll panel over election-related issues.

According to the EC’s directive, Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the state. Chakravorty, meanwhile, has been instructed to stay away from any election-related assignments until the conclusion of the polling process.

In another key decision, the commission also removed the state’s home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena from his position.

In a communication sent to the state government on Sunday night, the poll panel directed that Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, be appointed as the Principal Secretary in charge of the Home and Hill Affairs Department.