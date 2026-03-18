All the Commission’s men (and women)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unleashed a massive and unprecedented reshuffle of West Bengal's top administration and police brass, stripping the state government of any control over key posts in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

In an extraordinary move, it has replaced the chief secretary, home secretary, director-general of police, Kolkata Police commissioner, additional directors-general, 19 senior police officials, five deputy inspectors-general, 11 district magistrates (out of 23) and several district electoral officers.

While this ensures that elections in West Bengal will now be conducted by the ECI's seemingly handpicked officers, it has also underlined a no-confidence motion of sorts against the existing state and police bureaucracy. Earlier, the Centre also sent in R.N. Ravi as the state's new governor, a move which sparked allegations of "unofficial President's Rule", with critics blaming the ECI for running the state like the "Centre’s proxy".

The upheaval began on the afternoon of Sunday, 15 March, when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced West Bengal’s election schedule at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan — two-phase voting on 23 and 29 April for the 294-member Assembly, with results on 4 May. The schedule was a compressed version of the eight-phase elections of 2021. The Model Code of Conduct was activated immediately, empowering ECI to initiate the transfers.

In a matter of hours, chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena were shown the door, with specific instructions to not engage in any election-related duties. Dushyant Nariala (former additional chief secretary, north Bengal development) took over as chief secretary; Sanghamitra Ghosh (former principal secretary, women & child welfare) was made home secretary. Both Nariala and Ghosh are known to play by the book.

While the transfer of a chief secretary is rare, there is precedence of home secretaries being swapped as late as 2019, when incumbent home secretary Atri Bhattacharya was changed.