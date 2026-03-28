War of words escalates as TMC targets Amit Shah, BJP issues 'charge sheet' against Mamata

Hours after Union home minister Amit Shah released a ‘charge sheet’ against the West Bengal government on Saturday afternoon, Trinamool Congress hit back with a charge sheet of its own against the BJP, Shah and the union government.

The home minister claimed the state had become a ‘laboratory of corruption’ under Trinamool Congress government since 2011 and a graveyard of industries. He called upon the people to vote out the incumbent government and replace ‘Bhoy’ (Fear) with ‘Bhorosha’ (Trust).

The home minister reiterated his claim that SIR in the state was designed to identify infiltrators and deport them from the state. "Every illegal infiltrator will be identified and removed from Indian soil and replacing TMC with BJP is the only way to reverse artificial demographic shifts," the home minister claimed.

Pointing out that NDA had formed the government in J&K for the first time in 2015, in 2016 in Assam, in 2017 in Manipur, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh, in Tripura in 2018 and in Odisha in 2024, he exuded confidence that in 2026 BJP would be forming the government in West Bengal.

The counter-attack from Trinamool was swift in coming. ‘Mota Bhai, Jobab Chai’ (Mota Bhai, we want answers). Within an hour the party released its own list of BJP’s lapses.

The party framed BJP’s claim that the state is full of infiltrators as a slur and an insult to Bengal and Bengalis. "Because BJP is the biggest beneficiary of illegal infiltration. They want to blur the line between Bengali and Bangladeshi so they can import their hateful Assam-style detention camp model into Bengal," the party asserted, questioning the failure of the home ministry in curbing infiltration, if any.