TMC announces 60-day outreach in 84 SC/ST-dominated seats
Abhishek Banerjee launches ‘Tapashilir Sanglap’ campaign ahead of Assembly polls; targets BJP over funds and remarks on marginalised communities
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced a 60-day mass outreach programme across 84 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)-majority Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with the party accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of depriving the state of funds and insulting marginalised communities.
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the “Tapashilir Sanglap” campaign would begin on 5 March after the Holi festival, in the run-up to the Assembly elections. During the two-month exercise, teams comprising three to five party representatives will travel in specialised vehicles to reach villages and booths in the identified constituencies.
Banerjee said the teams would engage with voters at the grassroots level, highlight the state government’s welfare schemes and expose what he termed the BJP’s “continuous oppression” of SC and ST communities.
“There is no room for self-satisfaction. We must fight with full strength in the last two months. The responsibility of these 84 Assembly seats lies on your shoulders,” he told party workers.
He accused the BJP of repeatedly disrespecting marginalised groups. Referring to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Banerjee alleged that members of the Matua community were prevented from entering the temple premises despite carrying holy water.
He also claimed that the BJP intended to amend the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar to abolish reservations for SCs and STs. The BJP has not publicly announced any such proposal.
Alleging a “financial blockade” by the Centre, Banerjee challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonstrate that the Union government had released funds for schemes such as the rural employment programme in West Bengal over the past five years.
“Show me if the Modi government has given even ten paise for 100 days of work to the 2 crore 64 lakh job card holders in Bengal. If they can prove it, I will leave politics,” he said.
He claimed that while the Centre collected around Rs 7 lakh crore in taxes from the state, Bengal’s dues were diverted to other states such as Bihar and Gujarat. He further said that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had provided houses to 32 lakh beneficiaries using state funds despite the alleged halt in central assistance.
Taking a swipe at BJP leaders over alleged remarks on Bengalis’ food habits, Banerjee said people in the state would not allow “landlords from Delhi” to dictate what they eat or how they live.
Commenting on the BJP’s “Rath Yatra”, he called party leaders “cheats” and urged TMC workers to respond politically. “When their Rath passes through your area, greet them with Bengal’s hospitality. Offer them fish and meat,” he said, in an apparent jibe. He also suggested offering sweets to remind them of what he described as the BJP’s “anti-Bengal stand”, adding that the raths could be preserved so that during “Ulto Rath” (return car festival), the leaders could be sent back.
Banerjee urged party workers to ensure that the BJP’s seat tally in the state is reduced to zero and called for securing a fourth consecutive term for the TMC with more than 250 seats.
“In the next two months, except for the time to eat and bathe, you must give your entire time for Bengal, for the party and for the state,” he said.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are expected to be held in April.