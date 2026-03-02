TMC announces 60-day outreach in 84 SC/ST-dominated seats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced a 60-day mass outreach programme across 84 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)-majority Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with the party accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of depriving the state of funds and insulting marginalised communities.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the “Tapashilir Sanglap” campaign would begin on 5 March after the Holi festival, in the run-up to the Assembly elections. During the two-month exercise, teams comprising three to five party representatives will travel in specialised vehicles to reach villages and booths in the identified constituencies.

Banerjee said the teams would engage with voters at the grassroots level, highlight the state government’s welfare schemes and expose what he termed the BJP’s “continuous oppression” of SC and ST communities.

“There is no room for self-satisfaction. We must fight with full strength in the last two months. The responsibility of these 84 Assembly seats lies on your shoulders,” he told party workers.

He accused the BJP of repeatedly disrespecting marginalised groups. Referring to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Banerjee alleged that members of the Matua community were prevented from entering the temple premises despite carrying holy water.

He also claimed that the BJP intended to amend the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar to abolish reservations for SCs and STs. The BJP has not publicly announced any such proposal.