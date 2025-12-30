TMC scoffs at Shah’s ‘2/3rd majority’ claim, says BJP won’t cross 50 seats in Bengal

The TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim that the BJP would secure a two-thirds majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, accusing him of peddling falsehoods and making baseless assertions.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Bratya Basu said Shah’s remarks were detached from political reality and claimed that the BJP would not even cross the 50-seat mark in the state.

“Shah will keep coming and going like a tourist. Such visits will serve no purpose,” Basu told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

“The BJP will not even cross the 50-mark in the Assembly polls and will suffer a humiliating defeat,” he added.

Basu’s comments came hours after Shah, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, asserted that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal with a “two-thirds majority” in 2026.

“We will not only identify infiltrators, but we will also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds,” Shah said.

The Union home minister also took aim at the Mamata Banerjee-led government on the issue of women’s safety, alleging that women were unsafe in the state after dark.

“It has been officially stated that women should not step out of their homes after 7 pm. What era are we living in? Are we living in the Mughal period?” Shah asked.