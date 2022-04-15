Pakistan is an Islamic Republic but nothing was happening in the country in accordance with Islam: Pakistan SC

He also said that the generals were given plots, but asked didn't they get a salary. He pointed out that poor people in slum areas constructed small rooms upon rooms for living. In the country, only rich people got plots and no one gave plots to the poor.



The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday raised the question how the prime minister allotted two plots to government employees, saying that the poor people did not get even a single plot but the rich get multiple plots, The Express Tribune reported.



Justice Isa mentioned a newspaper report that a secretary had been given two plots. He said that there were no rules for the allotment of plots in the country, while the prime minister allotted two plots on his discretion.