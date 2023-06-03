Pakistan opens barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran & Russia

The Ministry of Commerce, in its statement, said that they held several meetings with high-level delegations of various countries in this regard to make the barter trade system possible.



It was an ideal step taken by the current administration to stabilise the country's economy.It will not only increase foreign reserves of the country but also increase the quantum of trade, it added, The News reported.



Sources said that the barter trade would help overcome banking transactions because, in the case of Iran, there was no possibility of transactions through official channels because of the economic sanction imposed by the US.



Khaqan Najeeb, a former advisor to Ministry of Finance, said it is hoped the barter trade mechanism would help the economy in the middle of prevailing gaps in Pakistan's import and export potential.