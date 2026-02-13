Pakistan: Over 91 per cent buildings in Sindh lack fire safety arrangements

In a startling revelation that underscores deep-rooted negligence in urban safety, a Sindh government committee’s inspection of provincial buildings has uncovered that a staggering 91.3 per cent of structures lack basic fire safety arrangements, Pakistani media reported on Friday.

The findings come in the aftermath of the tragic Gul Plaza fire in Karachi, which claimed nearly 80 lives, left hundreds injured, and inflicted financial devastation on countless families.

In response to the alarming assessment, authorities have resolved to seal high-risk buildings that flagrantly violate fire safety laws, signaling a no-nonsense crackdown on urban hazards. Chief secretary Asif Hyder Shah, speaking during a high-level meeting on Thursday, revealed that inspections were carried out across 3,633 buildings in Sindh. Of these, 889 were deemed high-risk due to severe safety violations, while owners and managers of medium- and low-risk buildings were instructed to swiftly rectify deficiencies.