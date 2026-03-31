Pakistan poverty rate far higher than official figures, report finds

Poverty in Pakistan may be significantly higher than official estimates suggest, according to a new report that points to a widening gap between government data and independent analysis.

Research by the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) puts the national poverty rate at 43.5 per cent, markedly above the 28.9 per cent figure reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Planning Commission. The findings indicate a difference of 14.6 percentage points, raising concerns about how living standards are being measured.

The report highlights that urban areas have experienced the steepest deterioration, with poverty rising more rapidly in cities than in rural regions. Urban poverty is estimated to have climbed from 32.1 per cent in 2018–19 to 42.1 per cent in 2024–25, while rural poverty has increased from 39.3 per cent to 44.3 per cent over the same period.

According to the analysis, around 27 million additional people have fallen below the poverty line in the past six years, reflecting a broader decline in household welfare.