Pakistan President Zardari to visit China, focus on CPEC and trade ties

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to visit China from 25 April, with discussions expected to centre on bilateral relations, particularly economic cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Zardari will travel to Changsha in Hunan province from 25–27 April and later visit Sanya in Hainan province from 28 April to 1 May.

During the visit, Zardari is expected to meet provincial leadership to discuss strengthening economic ties and advancing projects under CPEC, a flagship component of the broader China-Pakistan partnership.

The Foreign Office said the trip reflects both countries’ commitment to further strengthening their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.