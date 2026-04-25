Pakistan President Zardari to visit China, focus on CPEC and trade ties
Trip coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations; comes amid speculation over US-Iran talks in Pakistan
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to visit China from 25 April, with discussions expected to centre on bilateral relations, particularly economic cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Zardari will travel to Changsha in Hunan province from 25–27 April and later visit Sanya in Hainan province from 28 April to 1 May.
During the visit, Zardari is expected to meet provincial leadership to discuss strengthening economic ties and advancing projects under CPEC, a flagship component of the broader China-Pakistan partnership.
The Foreign Office said the trip reflects both countries’ commitment to further strengthening their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.
The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.
Diplomatic backdrop
The visit comes at a time of heightened regional diplomatic activity, including speculation over a possible second round of talks between the United States and Iran to be hosted in Pakistan.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on 24 April for engagements with Pakistani leadership.
Meanwhile, the White House has indicated that US officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, are expected to travel to Pakistan for discussions with representatives of the Iranian delegation.
There has been no official confirmation on whether direct talks between Washington and Tehran will take place during this period.
China and Pakistan share close political, economic and strategic ties, with CPEC forming a central pillar of cooperation through infrastructure and connectivity projects.
Zardari’s visit is expected to reinforce bilateral engagement amid evolving regional dynamics involving West Asia and major global powers.
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