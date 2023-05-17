Pakistan: PTI ordered to handover 'terrorists' hiding in Imran's Lahore residence

The interim government of Punjab province on Wednesday gave a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to the police.

"PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course," Geo News quoted provincial caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir as saying while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir.

He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing, Geo News reported.

"PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir, adding that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists".

"The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest (of Khan)," said Mir.