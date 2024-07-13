Pakistan reaches new USD 7 billion loan deal with IMF

An IMF team led by Nathan Porter, IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan, held discussions with the Pakistani side during the May 13-23, 2024, staff visit to Islamabad.

According to the statement, the new programme aims to capitalise on the hard-won macroeconomic stability achieved over the past year by furthering efforts to strengthen public finances, reduce inflation, rebuild external buffers and remove economic distortions to spur private sector-led growth.

Under the deal, Pakistan has agreed to increase tax revenues through measures of 1 and a half per cent of GDP in FY25 and three per cent of GDP over the programme.

“Revenue collections will be supported by simpler and fairer direct and indirect taxation, including by bringing net income from the retail, export, and agriculture sectors properly into the tax system,” it said.

The statement said the federal and provincial governments agreed to re-balance spending activities, and at the same time, the provinces will take steps to increase their tax-collection efforts, including in sales tax on services and agricultural income tax.

The latest agreement is the country's latest turn to the global lender for help in propping up its economy and dealing with its debts through big bailouts.