Pakistan rejects report claiming it sold arms to Ukraine to secure crucial IMF funding

Pakistan has rejected a report claiming that it sold arms and ammunition to Ukraine in order to secure a crucial bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday rejected as “baseless and fabricated” the Intercept report saying that cash-strapped Pakistan provided arms to the US to get its support to clinch a USD 3 billion deal with the IMF towards the end of June to avoid default.

The Intercept, an investigative website, on Sunday reported that “secret Pakistani arms sales to the US helped to facilitate a controversial bailout from the IMF earlier this year.

The report said that the arms sales were “made for the purpose of supplying the Ukrainian military — marking Pakistani involvement in a conflict it had faced US pressure to take sides on”.