Pakistan, Saudi, Turkiye, Egypt FMs meet in Antalya, push for deeper cooperation

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt held their third consultative meeting in Antalya, discussing ways to deepen coordination and expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest, officials said.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, was attended by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty.

Focus on coordination, partnership

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the ministers “expressed a shared commitment to advancing this partnership, deepening coordination and expanding collaboration across key areas of mutual interest.”

They also exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace, stability and shared prosperity.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with ongoing efforts to stabilise the region following the recent US-Iran conflict.

Pakistan is preparing to host a second round of talks between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving outstanding issues after an earlier round of negotiations ended without agreement.

The four-country grouping is increasingly being seen as a platform for coordination among key Muslim-majority nations on regional security, diplomacy and economic cooperation.