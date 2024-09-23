Pakistan SC says poll panel failed to perform its duties in 8 February polls

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday, 23 September, released its detailed judgment on the 12 July order in the reserved seats case and said the top election body of the country failed to perform its duties as per law in the 8 February general elections.

The 8-5 majority order had declared jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for more than 20 seats reserved for women and minorities, dealing a major setback to the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah penned the 70-page verdict, more than two months after the short verdict was issued on a petition of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which had challenged the rulings against its eligibility for reserved seats.

Candidates backed by Khan's party, who had contested and won the February 8 elections as independents after their party was stripped of its election symbol, had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a political alliance of Islamic political and Barelvi religious parties in Pakistan, to form a coalition of convenience.

The SIC had filed a plea challenging the Peshawar High Court decision upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s move to deny its share in reserved seats.

The verdict was delivered by an 8-5 majority of a full bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Justices Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan dissented, emphasising the importance of proportional representation.