Ready for dialogue with Pakistan if it stops terrorism in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

India is ready to start dialogue with Pakistan if it stops terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in this assembly segment of Ramban district in support of BJP candidate Mohd Saleem Bhat, Singh said Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to J-K, was revoked to end the misery of the people and make the region prosperous. This provision will not be restored as long as the BJP is there, he asserted.

In their election manifestos, the National Conference and the PDP have called for talks with Pakistan.

Without naming the parties, Singh said, "Some people want us to talk with Pakistan. I want to tell them... Pakistan should stop taking support of terrorism."

"Who would not like to improve relations with neighbouring countries? Because I know the reality that you can change a friend but not your neighbour. We want improved relations with Pakistan but first of all they should stop terrorism," he told the well-attended gathering here.