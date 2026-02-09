Pakistan sees record exodus of doctors amid low pay and poor conditions

A quiet exodus is unfolding across Pakistan’s hospitals and medical colleges, as thousands of doctors pack their stethoscopes and leave in search of dignity, stability and opportunity abroad.

As many as 4,000 doctors are estimated to have emigrated from the country in 2025 alone, marking one of the most significant waves of medical migration in Pakistan’s history.

A new big-data analysis by Gallup Pakistan, drawing on Bureau of Emigration records, reveals that between 3,800 and 4,000 doctors formally left the country last year. The figures, highlighted in an editorial in The News International, underscore a deepening crisis in a nation that produces roughly 22,000 new doctors every year and boasts around 370,000 registered medical professionals on paper.

Yet beneath these numbers lies a stark paradox. With a population nearing 250 million, Pakistan would require at least 250,000 practicing doctors to meet the World Health Organization’s benchmark of one doctor per 1,000 people. While official records suggest the country meets this threshold, the reality inside clinics and emergency wards tells a different story: many registered doctors are no longer practicing, and countless others are preparing to leave.