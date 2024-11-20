Pakistan: Suicide attack kills 12 military personnel, leaves 10 critically injured

At least 12 security personnel from the Pakistan Army were killed and another 10 critically injured in a suicide attack on a security check post in MaliKhel in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per the Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deadly attack took place late on Tuesday night when a joint security post of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary (FC) was attacked by at least six men, who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the wall of the post.

"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops. The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged adjoining infrastructure, resulting in shahadat (martyrdom) of 12 brave sons of soil that include 10 soldiers of Frontier Constabulary," read a statement issued by the ISPR.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

ISPR also stated that the six militants who attacked the post were neutralised in an exchange of fire with security forces. Until now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is believed that terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliate groups, could be behind it.

The attack comes at a critical time, when KP and Balochistan provinces are suffering a major surge in targeted attacks on security forces. The latest attack in Bannu district comes only a day after a similar attack was carried out on a paramilitary border post in Balochistan. The attack in Balochistan’s Kalat district killed at least seven soldiers and injured 15 others.