Pakistani court acquits Christian man in blasphemy case over lack of evidence

In a rare ruling, a Pakistani court has acquitted a Christian man accused of blasphemy after finding that the prosecution failed to establish a direct link between him and the alleged offence, a court official said on Tuesday.

A sessions court on Monday cleared Danis Albert of all charges after concluding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

"The prosecution failed to establish any direct connection between the accused and the alleged act (tearing the pages of a religious book)," the court official said.

Albert was arrested in April 2024 under Sections 295-A (hate speech) and 295-B (desecration of a holy book) of the Pakistan Penal Code following a complaint filed by Mobeen Ilyas.

According to the complaint, Ilyas claimed he saw a man standing beside an auto-rickshaw tearing pages from a religious book at Shadman Chowk in Lahore.

Albert consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that he was not present at the scene of the incident. He told the court that he had been falsely implicated because of a personal grudge allegedly harboured against him by the complainant.

Court finds prosecution evidence unreliable

Sessions Judge Abdul Ghaffar held that the prosecution's case had been substantially weakened by inconsistencies in witness testimony, missing evidence and unverified digital material.