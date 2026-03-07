Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in journalist murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, more than seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Singh’s lawyer Jitender Khurana confirmed the development, saying the high vourt had set aside the conviction of the self-styled godman and the other accused in the case. “The court has acquitted him in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati,” Khurana said.

Singh and three others had been convicted in January 2019 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for the murder of the journalist in Haryana’s Sirsa district. The court had sentenced them to life imprisonment, ruling that the killing was carried out to silence Chhatrapati after he exposed allegations of sexual abuse at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters.

Chhatrapati, editor of the local newspaper Poora Sach, was shot outside his residence in Sirsa in October 2002. He succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later.

The journalist had published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women followers at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The letter, purportedly written by a female disciple, was addressed to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and detailed alleged abuse by the sect chief.

The publication triggered widespread controversy and eventually led to criminal investigations against Singh. The murder case was initially investigated by the Haryana Police but was later handed over to the CBI following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court amid concerns over the fairness of the probe.