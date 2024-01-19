'Bail not jail' the rule? The case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Umar Khalid

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term in Haryana's Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples and a life term for murdering a journalist, was granted 50-day parole on Friday, 19 January, official sources said.

According to media reports, this is Gurmeet's seventh parole in the past 24 months, and ninth in the last four years. The parole comes two months after the Sirsa-headquartered sect chief had walked out of the jail on 21 November last year after he was granted a 21-day furlough, his third temporary release from jail in 2023.

Meanwhile, political activist and former student leader Umar Khalid has completed well over 1,150 days — or nearly 3 years and 4 months — in Delhi's Tihar jail without trial or bail, being charged under the controversial and draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged conspiracy against the government in connection with the East Delhi riots of 2020.

According to information, Singh will go to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat during his temporary release period. The Dera chief had walked out of jail on a 30-day parole on 30 July, 2023, while he was granted a 40-day parole in January last year as well. He was also granted a 40-day parole in October 2022. Before that, he had come out of prison on a month's parole in June 2022. Besides, he was granted a three-week furlough on 7 February 2022.