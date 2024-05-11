Pakistan’s ruling coalition in Punjab loses 27 reserved seats after SC ruling

The decision by the speaker was taken on a point of order raised a day ago by opposition lawmaker Rana Aftab of PTI-backed SIC during the house proceedings.

Aftab had argued that the apex court had suspended the decision of the ECP of allocating the reserved seats of the SIC to other parties on the plea that the SIC had neither contested elections nor had submitted a list of nominees for the seats reserved for women and minorities.

But Speaker Khan ruled that he had sought the opinions of the advocate general as well as the provincial law department and would take a decision only on receiving their reports, the Dawn reported.

After the beginning of the house proceedings on Friday, the speaker soon read out the SC order and gave the ruling that Aftab’s point of order was lawful and suspended the 27 members immediately.

When Aftab pointed out that the suspended MPAs had unlawfully voted for the resolution condemning the 9 May violence, the chair said he should have raised the issue when the resolution had been put to vote a day ago.

The Supreme Court’s decision and the Punjab Assembly speaker’s action puts the ruling coalition in the National Assembly in a dilemma as it is set to lose nearly two dozen members ahead of the crucial budget session.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday summoned the National Assembly session on 13 May and the SIC members are expected to seek a similar ruling from Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.