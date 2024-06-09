Palestine requests UN Security Council session over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestine's envoy to the UN to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attacks on the central Gaza Strip, the media reported.

Abbas is engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with Arab and international stakeholders to convene the emergency session, the aim of which is to address the "ongoing Israeli aggression" against the Palestinian people and compel Israel to comply with the resolutions of international legitimacy, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Saturday, 8 June.