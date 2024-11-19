Palestine thanks India for $2.5 million financial aid

Palestine on 19 November, Tuesday, expressed its gratitude to India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), thus fulfilling its pledged annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024–25.

In a statement, the Palestinian Embassy said, "We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million to UNRWA, fulfilling its annual contribution of $5 million for the year."

The Embassy added, "We also acknowledge India's pledge to continue providing humanitarian aid and medicines to UNRWA, assisting the agency in meeting its responsibilities toward the welfare of Palestinian refugees."

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Palestine, emphasised the significance of the financial support, calling it a "testament to India's unwavering support" for the mandate of the UNRWA, established in 1949. "This financial contribution is a critical step in countering Israeli attempts to undermine UNRWA and halt its activities in Palestinian territories," the statement quoted him as saying.

Highlighting the strong historical ties between India and Palestine, Jazer added, "The Palestinian people deeply value India's support and look forward to its continued backing at both political and material levels until their aspirations for freedom, independence, and the establishment of their own state are realised."