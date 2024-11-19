Palestine thanks India for $2.5 million financial aid
The Palestinian Embassy mentioned its "sincere gratitude and appreciation" for the second tranche of $2.5 million released to the UNRWA, banned by Israel
Palestine on 19 November, Tuesday, expressed its gratitude to India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), thus fulfilling its pledged annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024–25.
In a statement, the Palestinian Embassy said, "We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India for releasing the second tranche of $2.5 million to UNRWA, fulfilling its annual contribution of $5 million for the year."
The Embassy added, "We also acknowledge India's pledge to continue providing humanitarian aid and medicines to UNRWA, assisting the agency in meeting its responsibilities toward the welfare of Palestinian refugees."
Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Palestine, emphasised the significance of the financial support, calling it a "testament to India's unwavering support" for the mandate of the UNRWA, established in 1949. "This financial contribution is a critical step in countering Israeli attempts to undermine UNRWA and halt its activities in Palestinian territories," the statement quoted him as saying.
Highlighting the strong historical ties between India and Palestine, Jazer added, "The Palestinian people deeply value India's support and look forward to its continued backing at both political and material levels until their aspirations for freedom, independence, and the establishment of their own state are realised."
India's representative to Palestine on Monday announced the release of the $2.5 million tranche. Over the years, India has provided financial aid amounting to $40 million for UNRWA's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services for Palestinian refugees.
"In addition to financial assistance, India remains committed to providing humanitarian aid and medicines to UNRWA, helping the agency fulfil its responsibilities toward the welfare of Palestinian refugees," the representative's office noted.
The Palestinian Embassy in turn expressed hope that this financial support would continue to strengthen UNRWA's efforts to serve Palestinian refugees, even as they face challenges in the region.
"The Indian contribution reaffirms its enduring commitment to UNRWA's services and the Palestinian cause. We are grateful for this support, which highlights India's role as a steadfast ally in our struggle for independence and self-determination," the Embassy statement concluded.
New Delhi has long supported a negotiated two-state solution, with the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.
At the same time, India has also strongly and unequivocally condemned the 7 October 2023 terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, calling for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire, continued humanitarian assistance and adherence to international humanitarian law.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines