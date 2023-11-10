Palestine's poverty rate to rise by 34% if Gaza "war" continues for another month: UN

A UN report has warned that the poverty rate in Palestine will soar by 34 per cent, thrusting nearly half a million additional people into poverty, if the "war" in Gaza continues for another month.

In such a scenario, Palestine's gross domestic product (GDP) will plummet by 8.4 per cent -- a loss of $1.7 billion, according to initial estimates by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

It is estimated that, as the war hit the one-month mark, poverty had risen by 20 per cent and economic growth had declined by 4.2 per cent, said the two agencies in their report on the socio-economic impacts of the Gaza war on Palestine, which was released on Thursday.

The assessment also underscores that the International Labour Organization estimates that 390,000 jobs have already been lost in the first month of war, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

According to projections, a third month of war would see poverty increase by almost 45 per cent, raising the number of additional people pushed into poverty to more than 660,000, while the GDP will fall by 12.2 per cent with total losses of $2.5 billion.