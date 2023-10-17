Palestinian Authority under pressure after Hamas attack

On Sunday, over a week after Hamas' attacks on Israel, various news agencies reported that PA President Mahmoud Abbas had distanced himself from Hamas.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on its website that Abbas had told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a phone call that the policies and actions of Hamas "do not represent the Palestinian people."

Later, however, Reuters news agency reported that this critique had been deleted, along with the explicit naming of Hamas, without further explanation.

The hopes for an independent Palestinian state have long been dashed — many Palestinians believe the PA has failed. According to press reports, many recent rallies held in small towns in the occupied West Bank expressed support for Hamas' terror attack, indicating a growing sympathy toward the Islamist Hamas over the secular Fatah party, the most important political force in the Palestinian Authority.

"We'd prefer Hamas not to do it [attack Israel]," said a PA official, the British weekly Economist reports. "But when Israel responds, it is not seen as an attack against Hamas, but as part of a 75-year-long war on the Palestinian nation."