India’s voice on the Palestine question: A timeline

Of the British government’s Balfour Declaration (1917), Jewish Hungarian-British author and journalist Arthur Koestler wryly said: ‘One nation solemnly promised to a second nation the country of a third.’

India voted against the partition of Palestine and Israel’s admission to the UN in 1947.

Gandhi wrote in the weekly Harijan (1938): ‘Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English, or France to the French… my sympathies are with the Jews, who have been the untouchables of Christianity… German persecution of the Jews seems to have no parallel in history…(but) it is wrong and inhumane to impose the Jews on Arabs.’

Jawaharlal Nehru wrote in 1938 in a letter to the editor of Time and Tide: ‘It has not been love of the Jews that has moved the British government but the desire to control an important route to India and the East… An independent Arab state might not be wholly amenable to control from Whitehall, and hence it was considered desirable to place the Jews in a key position. Situated as they were, the Jews had inevitably to rely on British protection and Palestine could thus indefinitely remain under British control… Palestine is and must remain fundamentally an Arab country.’

In 1950, India recognised Israel as a separate nation, after Turkey and Iran had done so. Israel was allowed to set up a consulate in Bombay.