Parts of US sizzle under 'heat dome', others struck by heavy rains, flash floods

About a third of Americans have been in the grip of a brutal heatwave, with excessive heat warnings in effect in 15 states, from Washington and California on the West Coast down to Arizona, Texas and Florida in the south, impacting about 100 million Americans. And there are no signs of a let up. Not yet.

And there are areas that have seen unusually high rainfall and flooding as well.

“An extremely dangerous heatwave will build over the Southwest into the weekend, and likely peak in intensity on Sunday for much of the region. Dangerous heat may continue into next week for parts of the region,” said the US National Weather Service in a warning on Friday.