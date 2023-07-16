Europe, US swelter under blistering heat

Dozens of cities across southern Europe were under heat wave warnings Saturday, as officials warn of extreme temperatures persisting over the coming days.

In Italy, at least 16 cities were under "red" alerts for heat, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

In the southern Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures were set to soar to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).

That would make it the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe, according to the European Space Agency, whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures.