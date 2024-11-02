Pentagon announces new deployments to Middle East region

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defence destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the Middle East region.

Pentagon press secretary Major-General Pat Ryder said in a statement on Friday that the deployments are in line with the US' commitments to the protection of its citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defence of Israel, and de-escalation through "deterrence and diplomacy".

The forces will begin to arrive in the region in the coming months to replace the departing USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, he said. "These deployments build on the recent decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system to Israel as well as DoD (Department of Defense)'s sustained Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) posture in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said, adding that these movements demonstrate the "flexible nature of US global defence posture and US capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats".