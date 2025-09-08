People decide the narrative on X: Elon Musk responds to Peter Navarro

In a clash of tweets and truths, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk fired back at White House adviser Peter Navarro, insisting that X is a marketplace of ideas where users, not opinions, set the narrative.

The spat between Musk and Navarro unfolded amid a dispute over India’s purchases of Russian oil. Navarro had posted on X: “India buys Russian oil purely to profit. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs,” while also criticising the Washington Post’s coverage of India-US relations.

X’s Community Notes fact-check flagged Navarro’s claims as misleading, noting that India’s energy purchases comply with international law. Navarro then criticised Musk for allowing what he called “crap notes” and suggested that Indian “special interests” were influencing US debates.