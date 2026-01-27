People no longer see UN as guarantor of peace, security: India

India on Monday said the United Nations is no longer perceived by people around the world as an organisation that effectively delivers on international peace and security, warning that global discussions are increasingly shifting towards “parallel plurilateral frameworks” outside the UN system.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s open debate on ‘Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism’, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said the multilateral system centred on the United Nations is facing a credibility crisis.

“The multilateralism of universal membership, with the United Nations at its core, is under strain. Paralysis and lack of effectiveness in tackling conflicts remain a significant shortcoming,” Harish said.

He added that people across the world “do not perceive the United Nations as an organisation that delivers on international peace and security”, with conversations moving to alternative plurilateral arrangements, sometimes even involving private sector actors, to address peace and security challenges.

India’s remarks come amid continuing failures of the UN Security Council to prevent or resolve major geopolitical conflicts. Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has launched a ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza, viewed by some as a parallel initiative to the UN. Trump formally ratified the Board’s charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, inviting several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join the initiative.