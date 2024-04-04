Permitting unrestricted Russian oil trade remains unacceptable: US

The US on Thursday, 4 April said permitting an unrestricted Russian oil trade was and remains "unacceptable" and the western price cap on Moscow's petroleum products is designed to force it to continue selling oil but for lower prices than it could otherwise obtain.

At the same time, US officials said Washington has not asked India to reduce the volume of its oil import from Russia.

The G7 price cap mechanism made it possible to stunt a major source of funding for Moscow's war machine while also maintaining a stable energy supply to Europe and to emerging markets, US Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Eric Van Nostrand said at an interactive session at the Ananta Centre.

"Emerging markets like India benefited from the discounted price of Russian oil relative to global markets," he said, asserting that the price cap mechanism was aimed at forcing Russia to sell oil at lower prices.

Nostrad noted that the price cap is designed to foster a market in which Russia supplies energy at a heavily discounted price while maintaining the volume of energy supplied and at the same time minimising Moscow's profit.

In December 2022, the G7 grouping and its allies announced a cap on the price of Russian oil as part of a series punitive measures against Moscow in view of its invasion of Ukraine. The price cap restricts countries to pay more than USD 60 a barrel.

"Permitting an unrestricted Russian oil trade was and remains unacceptable: it would allow Putin to profit from a price spike he created," Nostrand said.

"However, taking steps to suddenly remove Russian oil from the market such as by banning the use of Coalition services in any Russian oil trade would risk spiking global oil prices further for the emerging economies most dependent on imported energy," he said.