Hegseth to be grilled by US Congress for first time since Iran war began

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth is set to face lawmakers on Wednesday for the first time since the Trump administration Iran war began — a campaign Democrats have sharply criticised as an expensive, discretionary conflict launched without congressional sanction.

The appearance before the House Armed Services Committee is formally tied to discussions on the administration’s 2027 military budget proposal, which envisages a steep increase in defence spending to an unprecedented USD 1.5 trillion.

Hegseth, alongside Joint Chiefs chairman Dan Caine, is expected to underline the need for expanded investment in drones, missile defence capabilities and naval assets.

Democrats, however, are expected to shift focus toward the spiralling financial burden of the Iran conflict, the depletion of key US munitions stockpiles, and a controversial airstrike on a school that resulted in the deaths of children. Lawmakers may also press the Pentagon on operational readiness, particularly in countering Iranian drone swarms — some of which breached US defences and led to American casualties.

Although a ceasefire currently holds, the United States and Israel initiated military action on 28 February without congressional oversight. Efforts by Democrats in both chambers to pass war powers resolutions — measures that would have compelled Donald Trump to halt hostilities pending authorisation — have so far fallen short.