Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, 7 dead

Commodore Armand Balilo said the vessel Mercraft 2 left at 5:00 a.m. local time in Polillo, an island town in the province, and was heading to a port of Real town when it caught fire approximately 900 meters from the port, Xinhua news agency reported.



The blaze forced passengers and crew to jump into the sea. Balilo said 105 people were rescued from the sea and six passengers were taken to a local hospital.