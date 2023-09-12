Philippine Nobel winner Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion

A court in the Philippines on Tuesday acquitted investigative journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa of the final tax evasion charge that had been filed against her.

Ressa had a smile on her face as the judge delivered the acquittal, said AFP news agency. "You gotta have faith," she told reporters outside the courtroom.

"The acquittal now strengthens our resolve to continue with the justice system, to submit ourselves to the court despite the political harassment, despite the attack on press freedom," she added.