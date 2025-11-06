Philippines declares emergency after typhoon leaves 241 dead or missing

By the time the tropical cyclone drifted out of the archipelago and into the South China Sea on Wednesday, it had already scarred the lives of nearly two million people, displacing over 560,000 villagers — including 450,000 forced into emergency shelters as homes crumbled and farmlands vanished beneath the floodwaters.

At a high-level meeting with disaster-response officials, President Marcos’s emergency declaration was both solemn and urgent. The move, he said, would enable the government to disburse relief funds swiftly, ensure rapid restoration of essential services, and curb food hoarding and price gouging in stricken communities.

Across the affected regions, scenes of heartbreak mingled with resilience — families combed through the wreckage of their homes, rescuers waded through murky floodwaters in search of survivors, and churches opened their doors to those left with nothing but faith and the clothes on their backs.

As the winds quieted and waters began to recede, the Philippines once again found itself confronting the cruel rhythm of its geography — a land of enduring beauty and recurring storms, where every typhoon tests not just the strength of its shores, but the spirit of its people.