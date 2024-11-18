Picture grim at Baku climate talks, just 100 hours left on clock

Guterres aimed at those deliberately trying to undermine COP (Conference of Parties) and climate action more generally: “We must also fight the coordinated disinformation campaigns impeding global progress on climate change, ranging from outright denial to greenwashing, to harassment of climate scientists.”

Reports from Rio late on Sunday suggest Saudi Arabia’s fingerprints were over efforts to delete key paragraphs backing the COP28 deal to quit fossil fuels. At the COP29, cash is key.

Bolivia’s intervention offered a clue on why this kicked off: “It is a finance COP, we expect developed countries to deliver, but not much so far. The Baku talks are now stuck in a form of a circular firing squad, where unless there’s a sign that finance talks can progress, other negotiation streams face paralysis. Officials decided not to press the red ‘rule 16’ button, but the scope for further progress on GHG cuts in Baku seems limited, unless the finance track makes progress, and sharpish.”

“On releasing cash to boost Baku, expectations are low as leaders are claiming they don’t want to prejudge the COP29 talks, irrespective of how helpful a positive sign from major countries would be at this point,” remarked the observer.

As climate finance negotiations have come to a standstill at the UN climate conference (COP29), UN Secretary-General has urged for proactivity