‘Pleased to engage with Russian leadership’: Abbas Araghchi amid West Asia uncertainty
Iranian FM meets Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg as peace efforts remain uncertain
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on 28 April said he was pleased to engage with the Russian leadership “as the region is in major flux”, amid uncertainty surrounding efforts to revive peace talks over the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Araghchi made the remarks a day after arriving in St Petersburg and meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reiterated Moscow’s willingness to help facilitate peace in the region.
“Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux,” Araghchi posted on X.
“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership,” he added.
The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed Moscow’s diplomatic support.
“As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy,” he said.
Putin backs diplomacy
During the meeting on Monday, Putin praised Iran’s resistance during the conflict and said Russia was prepared to support efforts aimed at restoring peace.
Russian officials later described the discussions as constructive.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was prepared to assist through mediation if acceptable to all parties.
“We will be ready to do everything so that ultimately peace ensues, guaranteed peace, and that there is no return to hostilities,” Peskov said, according to Russian state media.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also described the talks between Putin and Araghchi as “useful and constructive”.
Diplomatic shuttle
Araghchi reached Russia after a series of diplomatic engagements in the region, including visits to Pakistan and Oman.
He described his recent Islamabad visit as “very productive” and said he held “good consultations” with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.
In Oman, Araghchi held discussions with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts related to the Iran-US conflict.
Talks remain uncertain
The developments come amid uncertainty over a possible second round of talks between Iran and the United States.
The first round, held on 11 and 12 April, ended without a breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump had earlier extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow more time for negotiations, though planned talks in Islamabad were later called off after Washington withdrew its negotiators.
Trump has since suggested that future engagement with Tehran could continue through direct communication channels.
The conflict began on 28 February when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran and expanding hostilities across the Gulf region.
The war has disrupted energy supplies, heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and intensified diplomatic efforts involving regional and global powers.
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