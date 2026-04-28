‘Pleased to engage with Russian leadership’: Abbas Araghchi amid West Asia uncertainty

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on 28 April said he was pleased to engage with the Russian leadership “as the region is in major flux”, amid uncertainty surrounding efforts to revive peace talks over the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Araghchi made the remarks a day after arriving in St Petersburg and meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reiterated Moscow’s willingness to help facilitate peace in the region.

“Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux,” Araghchi posted on X.

“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed Moscow’s diplomatic support.

“As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy,” he said.

Putin backs diplomacy

During the meeting on Monday, Putin praised Iran’s resistance during the conflict and said Russia was prepared to support efforts aimed at restoring peace.

Russian officials later described the discussions as constructive.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was prepared to assist through mediation if acceptable to all parties.

“We will be ready to do everything so that ultimately peace ensues, guaranteed peace, and that there is no return to hostilities,” Peskov said, according to Russian state media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also described the talks between Putin and Araghchi as “useful and constructive”.