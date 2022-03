Plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan: Ex-Minister

A former Pakistani Minister has claimed that a "plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan" as political tensions escalate in the country, Geo News reported.



Former Minister Faisal Vawda's claim comes as the PTI's key ally in the Centre, MQM-P, decided to switch sides and become a part of the Opposition to support its no-confidence motion against the premier.



The Prime Minister has seemingly lost the majority of the National Assembly as several allies have left the government's camp and decided to back the Opposition, and currently, the treasury benches have 164 members, while the Opposition has 177, and they need 172 to oust the premier.