Plot-to-kill: Biden admin briefs Indian-American lawmakers on Nikhil Gupta

Indian American Congressmen were briefed by US President Joe Biden's administration on the indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, allegedly involved in a foiled bid to kill a Sikh separatist leader in the US.

Releasing a statement, the five lawmakers -- Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna -- appreciated the administration's move in providing them a classified briefing on Gupta's indictment.

"We appreciate the Administration providing us a classified briefing on the Department of Justice’s indictment of Nikhil Gupta, which alleges that an Indian government official engaged in a murder-for-hire plot of an American citizen," they said in the statement.

"As members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority. The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning."

The lawmakers also welcomed India's efforts in announcing a Committee of Enquiry to fully investigate the murder plot.

"...it is critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable, and provide assurances that this will not happen again," they said.

New Delhi had reacted to the US indictment of an Indian individual in a plot-to-kill charge, and said it is a "matter of concern" and also "contrary to the government policy".