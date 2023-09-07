PM Modi announces new Indian Embassy in Timor-Leste

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was a day-long visit to Indonesia, on 7 September announced the establishment of an Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, saying that it was a reflection of the importance India attaches to the ASEAN and its relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on 7 September 2023, the Prime Minister announced a decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste.”

“The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor-Leste,” it said.