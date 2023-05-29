World

PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured another five years in office, extending his two-decade rule after narrowly winning Sunday's runoff vote

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (left); Narendra Modi (right) (Photo: Getty Images)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."

