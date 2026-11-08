Poland mourns rare mass killing, authorities say killer had far-right views

Six people are killed and 15 injured in a shooting at Krakow's Main Square.

Police identify three bodies found at the attacker's family home as his parents and sister.

Authorities investigate the attacker's alleged far-right affiliations as two police officers remain hospitalised.

Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday, 8 November after a 24-year-old man with 'far-right views' drove into a crowded square in central Krakow and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him.

The attack took place on Saturday in Main Square, in the heart of Krakow's old town, a major tourist destination in the country's second-largest city. Poland's defence minister described the shooting as an "act of terror".

By Sunday morning, mourners had begun leaving candles in memory of the victims, while parts of the square remained closed as investigators continued their probe.

In a related development, police discovered three bodies at the attacker's family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, around 150 km northeast of Krakow. The victims were identified as the man's sister, mother and father. Police said they were believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Four women and two men were killed in the shooting at Main Square. At least three of the women were Polish nationals, while one of the victims was a British citizen, authorities said. Five foreign nationals were among the injured. They were from the UK, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria.

The two police officers who confronted the attacker and brought him down were hailed as heroes. Both remain hospitalised, with one in critical condition. Authorities have appealed for blood donations to help the injured officer.