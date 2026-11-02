US: At least 24 killed, 94 injured in wave of shootings across over Halloween weekend

At least 24 people were killed and 94 injured in a series of shootings across the United States over Halloween weekend, according to a New York Times tally, as gun violence disrupted celebrations and gatherings in several states.

The shootings stretched from California to Delaware, with incidents reported at party venues, shopping centres, nightlife districts and near university campuses. A preliminary CNN estimate had put the toll at at least 13 dead and 92 injured, reflecting the difficulty of compiling figures across multiple incidents.

In Dallas, three shootings in the Deep Ellum neighbourhood within about 75 minutes left at least four people dead and 15 injured. In Birmingham, Alabama, gunfire near Legion Field after the annual Magic City Classic killed one person and wounded eight others.

In Fairfield, California, a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store on Friday night killed a 31-year-old pregnant woman and injured six others, three critically. The shopping centre subsequently cancelled a planned trick-or-treating event.

Delaware reported two mass shootings within just over an hour on Saturday night. Nine people were shot at an outdoor party in Ellendale, including a 17-year-old girl who later died. At around 11.13 pm, six people were wounded in a shooting on Main Street near the University of Delaware in Newark.

“This is not normal,” Delaware governor Matt Meyer said, urging residents not to accept gun violence as part of everyday life.

Shootings at parties and public gatherings

In Flint, Michigan, a woman was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a party shortly after midnight on Saturday. In Wichita, Kansas, four people were shot at an after-party, including a man who was struck in the face by a stray bullet while looking out of his window.

In Birmingham, a 17-year-old who was not affiliated with either university involved in the Magic City Classic was taken into custody. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the teenager had a firearm fitted with a Glock conversion switch.