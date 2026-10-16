Oregon school shooting kills 3 children, teacher; bystander kills gunman

Three children aged five, eight and 11 and a teacher were killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon

A community member followed the 16-year-old gunman into the school and fatally shot him, police said

A seven-year-old pupil and another teacher were critically injured; district schools cancelled classes and activities for Friday

A 16-year-old gunman killed three children and a teacher at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday before a community member who followed him inside fatally shot him, police said.

The children killed at Silver Rail Elementary School were aged five, eight and 11. A seven-year-old pupil and another teacher were taken to hospital with critical injuries. Five people, including the attacker, died at the scene, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

Armed with a long gun, the teenager shot through locked doors to enter the school. A member of the public witnessed him entering, pursued him into the building and shot him, authorities said.